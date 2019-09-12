Large Hail, Damaging Winds Possible with Thursday Storms

Thursday brings yet another chance for storms here in central Iowa. Most of central and all of eastern Iowa are hanging out in what’s called the warm sector. It’s the area between the warm front to the north and the cold front to the west. More sunshine in this area has allowed for extra energy to develop, which the atmosphere will use to grow taller and more powerful storms.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place from just west of I-35 to the eastern border of Iowa. Scattered strong to severe storms will develop after 2 PM today. The large hail and damaging wind potential remains the highest for these central Iowa storms, while the tornado potential is best over NE Iowa where the warm front remains.

Storms will track east into the early evening, but look to be out of central Iowa by 8 PM.

For the metro the best chance for storms will between 3 and 5PM.