Police: Drake Basketball Player Charged for Lying About Shooting that Injured Another Student

DES MOINES, Iowa –A Drake University men’s basketball player has been charged after police say he lied about a shooting incident that injured another student.

Twenty-two-year-old Tremell Murphy has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement and is also accused of violating a city of Des Moines ordinance prohibiting the discharge of a firearm within the city limits.

According to Des Moines Police, officers were called to 1151 27th Street on August 31st just after 11:00 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Witnesses told police 19-year-old Nate Miller had fallen and struck his head. He suffered serious injuries.

Officers noticed a bullet hole in the wall near Miller and determined the adjacent bedroom belonged to Murphy. He told police he had a .22 caliber pistol in the dresser of his room but insisted Miller had been injured in a fall. Police recovered a spent shell casing in Murphy’s room.

Doctors determined the injury to Miller had been caused by a gunshot.

Police say during their investigation, Murphy admitted he had been handling the gun in his room when it accidentally discharged. He also admitted to withholding information about the shooting from police.

Drake University issued a statement following Murphy’s arrest: