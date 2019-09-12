Police: Drake Basketball Player Charged for Lying About Shooting that Injured Another Student
DES MOINES, Iowa –A Drake University men’s basketball player has been charged after police say he lied about a shooting incident that injured another student.
Twenty-two-year-old Tremell Murphy has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement and is also accused of violating a city of Des Moines ordinance prohibiting the discharge of a firearm within the city limits.
According to Des Moines Police, officers were called to 1151 27th Street on August 31st just after 11:00 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Witnesses told police 19-year-old Nate Miller had fallen and struck his head. He suffered serious injuries.
Officers noticed a bullet hole in the wall near Miller and determined the adjacent bedroom belonged to Murphy. He told police he had a .22 caliber pistol in the dresser of his room but insisted Miller had been injured in a fall. Police recovered a spent shell casing in Murphy’s room.
Doctors determined the injury to Miller had been caused by a gunshot.
Police say during their investigation, Murphy admitted he had been handling the gun in his room when it accidentally discharged. He also admitted to withholding information about the shooting from police.
Drake University issued a statement following Murphy’s arrest:
“Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 31, a Drake University student was accidently[sic] shot by a fellow student at an off-campus house. Drake University is conducting a full internal review with the procedures set forth in the University’s Code of Student Conduct. The University is committed to the safety and security of our entire community.
‘This is a sad and difficult time for the Drake community,’ said Jerry Parker, dean of students. ‘Our thoughts are first and foremost with the injured student and his family, and with the hope of a full recovery. The injury is serious but not life-threatening, and, gratefully, no one else was hurt. The University will continue providing support to all of those affected by the incident, while we complete the internal review.’
Per Drake University’s Code of Student Conduct, when a student is the subject of a criminal investigation and/or criminal charges have been issued, interim measures can be taken by the dean of students, to include an interim administrative leave, which impacts a student’s ability to participate in academic and co-curricular programs while the criminal process is ongoing.
Tremell Murphy, who is facing charges, is a senior at Drake. He has been a student-athlete in good standing and a member of the men’s basketball team. Murphy was removed immediately from team activities.
Drake University would like to thank the Des Moines Police Department and the City of Des Moines’ emergency medical services for their responsiveness and concern. Under obligation of the law and to protect the privacy of the students involved and the integrity of the review process, the University is not able to provide further comment at this time.”