AMES -- Getting to the big game in Ames on Saturday got a little easier on Thursday morning.

The new 'flyover bridge' exit from northbound I-35 onto westbound Highway 30 opened to traffic on Thursday. The new exit replaces the former 'cloverleaf' exit that was deemed unsafe.

The new exit starts a mile south of the old exit. The DOT suggests taking the 13th Street exit if you miss the new ramp to the bridge.