12-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a crash Friday afternoon that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened along SW 9th Street near Spring Street at 4:05 p.m. The boy was struck by a southbound Dodge Caliber. According to witness reports, the child was walking southbound on the west sidewalk when he unexpectedly ran into SW 9th Street. Police said witnesses told them there was little the driver could do to avoid the crash. The driver remained on scene until officers arrived.

The boy was transported to Blank Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, though police said at this point it appears to be simply an accident.

Police said southbound traffic on SW 9th Street will experience delays for up to two hours.