× Dixie Wooten Resigns as Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dixie Wooten has resigned as the head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers.

Wooten had been in charge since 2017 and led the Barnstormers to its first championship in 2018. The Barstormers made the Indoor Football League playoffs all three of his years in Des Moines.

“On behalf of the entire Iowa Barnstormers organization, we thank Dixie Wooten for his efforts to bring a winning team to Des Moines over the past three seasons,” said Iowa Barnstormers President Jeff Lamberti. “Coach Wooten will always be part of the Barnstormers family and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Neither Wooten nor the Barnstormers have revealed his reason for resigning.

The Barnstormers will begin a nationwide search to find a new head coach for the 2020 season.