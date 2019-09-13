Humboldt Softball Star Ashlyn Clark Gets Emotional About Her Cancer Fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Humboldt softball star Ashlyn Clark got emotional with Channel 13's Keith Murphy during our RVTV stop there Thursday. We've been following Clark's battle with stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma since June in a series of stories. Her battle, her smile and her positive attitude have inspired many Iowans and beyond.

When Murphy asked how she's feeling, Clark responded "Really, really good. I mean...coming off the chemo...I'm done with that now. So all I have to do now is focus on radiation. The hard part is over."

Clark says she's especially humbled by the support of her community and the young girls she works with look up to her as a role model.