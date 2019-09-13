× Police: Men Leave Dead Man in Wheelchair in QuikTrip Parking Lot

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wheelchair in a gas station parking lot early Friday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers were called to the QuikTrip at 2300 MLK Pkway around 5:00 a.m. after security at the store saw two men roll a wheelchair into the parking lot and take off. The man in the wheelchair was deceased.

Police have identified the two men and they are being questioned at the police station.

They say the deceased man was not wheelchair-bound and the men borrowed the wheelchair to transport his body.

Investigators are looking into whether the death was related to a drug overdose.

The name of the deceased and the two men who left his body in the QuikTrip parking lot have not been released.