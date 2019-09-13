× Possible Natural Gas Explosion Rocks Des Moines Neighborhood, Minor Injuries Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion believed to be caused by natural gas in Des Moines’ Union Park neighborhood.

According to Des Moines police, emergency responders were called to the 1100 block of Arthur Ave. on a report of an explosion at 3:13 a.m. Friday.

One home has been destroyed but firefighters have been able to put out the fire caused by the explosion. Officials believe the explosion, which also damaged several other homes in the area, was caused by natural gas. MidAmerican Energy is on scene and checking the surrounding area with gas sensors.

Only minor injuries, none requiring a trip to the hospital, were reported.

Debris from the explosion is littering the street in front of the home. Arthur Avenue is closed between the 900 block through the 1300 block and officials expect the road to be closed for up to three days.

A neighbor tells us he was asleep when the large explosion woke him. He said the impact blew out the windows of his home. He was able to get his family out of the house safely.

Neighbors in the area have been evacuated but many, outside of the emergency fire tape have been allowed to return to their homes.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene and will be assisting those who have been displaced.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.