Scott Siepker’s Lessons Learned from RVTV 2019

Posted 10:57 pm, September 13, 2019, by

AMES, Iowa -- The RVTV crew made it to Ames the night before the Cy-Hawk showdown. It was a winding route for RVTV to get there. Scott Siepker talked about the lessons he learned along the way.

