× Teen Fighting Cancer Will Serve as Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk Game

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 16-year-old fighting cancer will play a role in Saturday’s big Cy-Hawk football game.

Jonathan Brauers is a junior at Mormon Trail High School in southern Iowa. He will serve as the kid captain at the football game as the Cyclones take on the Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Brauers has T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. He was diagnosed in March after being continually sick.

His treatment will last two to three years at Blank Children’s Hospital. Even though the chemotherapy makes him sick, he is excited for school and football this fall.