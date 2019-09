Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- No matter each team's record or the expectations, the Cy-Hawk rivalry is celebrated statewide every year.

The Iowa-Iowa State rivalry dates back to 1894. The two teams have faced off 66 times, but this year's matchup will feature a first. This year the entire county will get to see just how great the Cy-Hawk rivalry is.

Channel 13's Andy Fales shows us why ESPN College GameDay was excited to come to town.