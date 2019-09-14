Live Score: #19 Iowa vs. Iowa State

Posted 3:32 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, September 14, 2019

Jack Trice Stadium (WHO-HD)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa leads Iowa State 3-0 in the first quarter.

Iowa received the ball first and drove the field with a 15-play drive. But Iowa State’s defense held the Hawkeyes to a field goal.

Due to lightning, the game has been delayed with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter. Play will resume 30 minutes after the last lightning strike within eight miles. The game is currently expected to resume at 4:20 p.m.

Go here to find RVTV coverage from this past week leading up to the Cy-Hawk game.

