12-Year-Old Hit by Car in Des Moines has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 12-year-old boy injured in a crash in Des Moines last week has died.

The crash happened along SW 9th Street near Spring Street at 4:05 p.m. last Friday. The boy was struck by a southbound Dodge Caliber driven by 44-year-old St. Charles resident Steven James.

According to witness reports, the child was walking southbound on the west sidewalk when he unexpectedly ran into SW 9th Street. Police said witnesses told them there was little the driver could do to avoid the crash. James remained on scene until officers arrived.

The boy was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in critical condition after the crash.

Police said there is no evidence James was driving impaired or excessively speeding. Police also ruled out distracted driving as a contributing factor.