Hawkeyes Move Up in AP Top 25

IOWA — Fresh off a hard-fought win over Iowa State, Iowa has risen again in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot to no. 18 in the latest rankings.

Iowa defeated Iowa State 18-17 in a wild game in Ames on Saturday. Iowa is now 3-0 overall. The team has a bye week this Saturday, which could affect its position in next week’s rankings. The Hawkeyes return to action on Sept. 28 against Middle Tennessee State.

Iowa State is now 1-1 overall. The Cyclones received seven votes in this week’s poll. Iowa State was previously ranked no. 21 in the AP Top 25 to start the beginning of the season but dropped out after a shaky performance against UNI and a bye week last weekend. Iowa State stays in Ames this Saturday to square off against Louisiana-Monroe at 11 a.m.

Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 LSU

5 Oklahoma

6 Ohio State

7 Notre Dame

8 Auburn

9 Florida

10 Utah

11 Michigan

12 Texas

13 Penn State

13 Wisconsin

15 UCF

16 Oregon

17 Texas A&M

18 Iowa

19 Washington State

20 Boise State

21 Virginia

22 Washington

23 California

24 Arizona State

25 TCU