× Insiders 9/15/19: Michael Gartner on the Cost of Tuition, What the Google, Facebook Investigations Mean for You

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats scrapped their plan for a virtual caucus after the Democratic National Committee pulled the plug on the idea. Michael Gartner, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, TV and newspaper executive, discusses what he thinks he should happen next and what he doesn’t think Democrats should push when it comes to education.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attorneys general across the country want to make sure Google and Facebook don't have too much say in our lives. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is among the attorneys general who have launched investigations into Facebook and Google. This is something Matthew Mitchell watches closely. He is the associate professor of international business and strategy at Drake University.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been another week of sadness for Americans reflecting on the World Trade Center terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Sen. Chuck Grassley to assess America’s continued battle against terrorism. Grassley ended up disagreeing slightly that America’s War on Terror began after 9/11.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November 1 is an important day to circle on the calendar for Iowa and national politics. It’s the date of the Iowa Democratic Party's largest fundraiser of the year and will feature most of the party’s presidential candidates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gartner talks about the biggest issue needing attention for Iowa's future, the most influential political figure he's ever met and more on this week's Quick Six.