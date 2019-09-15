Klobuchar Disagrees with other Presidential Candidates on Impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been almost a year since the divisive confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and now he is facing a new sexual misconduct allegation.

A Saturday report from The New York Times details another sexual misconduct allegation from Kavanaugh's college days at Yale. The piece cites a male classmate who said he saw Kavanaugh exposing himself to a female student at a party. The New York Times also reports that the man told the FBI about the incident during the justice's confirmation hearing process, but the FBI never investigated it.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have called on Congress to impeach Kavanaugh, saying this investigation proves he should no longer serve on the nation's highest court.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, was in Iowa on Sunday to open a new field office in downtown Des Moines. She did not go as far as to call for impeachment now, but said Congress needs to investigate the claims first.

"The most important thing first to do first is to get the documents so you can actually look at them to make a decision about impeachment, you can't make that decision on just news reports, you have to actually get those documents," she said.

Back during Kavanuagh's confirmation hearings in September 2018, Klobuchar was a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and questioned the then judge. She had a bit of a "viral" moment during a tense exchange between the two, over whether or not alcohol might have played a role in his sexual assault accusations. Questions had been raised during the hearing over Kavanuagh's history of partying, as he admitted to often having "a drink too many" in a written testimony.

"I'm the one that he asked me on national TV if I'd ever blacked out and then had to apologize for it afterwards," Klobuchar said, in reference to those hearings. "So no one knows better than me how much I wish he hadn't gotten that job, and impeachment is something you can look at but you got to get the documents to be able to prove the case," she said.

Klobuchar said she has seen some of those documents from the FBI reports but only had a few hours to look through.

"I personally in our office got calls about the Ramirez case. We referred it to the FBI so they could interview those witnesses and I don't know whatever happened to that. According to the New York Times report released Saturday, those witnesses were never really followed up on," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said it is imperative to have all of information from the investigation before making a decision on impeachment. When asked if her opponents were going too far on calling for impeachment right now, she said no.

"It's a different way to look at it. I just believe you got to get the documents out there so the House can make a decision," she said.

Although Klobuchar isn't joining the bandwagon with other candidates calling for impeachment, she's with them when it comes to criticism of Kavanaugh's seat on the bench.

"When I called that process a sham, I meant it. It was a complete sham. We didn't get all the documents pertaining to his professional work or his personal life," she said. "I'm very firm in my opposition to Judge Kavanaugh. I din't want him there in the first place."