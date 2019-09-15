× Police Looking for Escaped Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is searching for a woman who escaped from a work release facility in Des Moines.

The DOC said 27-year-old Erica Shales left the Des Moines Women’s Residential Correctional Center Friday night and hasn’t returned.

Shales was serving time for assault on a peace officer and other crimes in Boone County. She had been at the facility since July.

Shales is 5’ 8’’ tall and weighs 169 pounds. Call police if you see her.