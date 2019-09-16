× Department of Education Hosts Advisement Workshop for School Counselors

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Education is hosting a workshop for middle and high school counselors to better advise their students for the first time.

‘College and Career Advisement Workshop’ looks to teach educators different strategies when it comes to focusing on career and technical education.

Education Consultant Heather Doe said, “They’re really going to learn more about career and technical education and those options, specific strategies for integrating them into students’ career and academic plans.”

Counselors will learn different ways to strengthen the relationship between their students, careers that are needed in different parts of the region, and how to integrate core classes into a possible career.

“It means being purposeful in core selections and helping students really explore and identify courses and paths that align with their interests and hopefully for future careers as well,” Doe said.

Over 30 counselors from across the state have signed up for the advisement workshop. It is free for counselors to attend.

The workshop begins at 9:00 a.m. Monday and is at Des Moines Area Community College’s campus in Building Five.

The workshop partners with Advance CTE.