Facebook Continues Altoona Partnership with Event Focused on Small Businesses

ALTOONA, Iowa — Facebook co-hosted a “Boost with Facebook” event with the Altoona Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

Businesses from the area attended the free educational event which focused on empowering small business owners with the tools and resources they need to build their businesses.

Monday’s event is part of Facebook’s long-term investment in the Altoona community.

Participants learned about how Facebook can help target customers, how to leverage their company through different ad credits, and about the different resources and tools available.

“It is a program that the company takes on the road, all across the country, to help small businesses leverage the platform more effectively and scale their operations,” says Matt Sexton, Community Development Central Regional Manager.

According to Sexton, last year Facebook committed a billion dollars to help small businesses and Monday’s program is a direct result of that initiative.