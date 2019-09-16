I THINK: Hawkeyes Deserved to Win, Cyclones Let One Slip Away

The Hawkeyes won the CyHawk game for the 5th straight season Saturday.  John Sears says Iowa deserved it, even thought the Cyclones were the better team for much of the game.

