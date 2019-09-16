× Knoxville Man Pleads Guilty to Locking Grandson in Bedroom for Weeks

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Knoxville man could spend the next three decades in prison for locking his grandson in his bedroom for weeks.

Rocky Wooldridge faced life in prison if convicted of first-degree kidnapping. Instead, he agreed to plead guilty to two counts of child endangerment and two counts of neglect of a dependent person. Each count comes with a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. Both sides have agreed to three of the four counts running consecutively.

Rocky Wooldridge’s plea comes in exchange for his wife Jennifer Wooldridge’s charges being downgraded to one count of child endangerment without injury. Prosecutors have agreed to give her a suspended sentence.

Rocky Wooldridge will be sentenced Nov. 21.