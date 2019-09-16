Men Suspected of Breaking into Two Central Iowa Courthouses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified two men they say were involved in a burglary at the courthouse, and it's the same two suspects from a similar break-in at the Dallas County Courthouse.

Gary Demercurio, 43, of Washington state, and Justin Wynn, 29, of Florida, were arrested in Dallas County last week. They were both charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools.

The criminal complaint states the two were found at the Dallas County Courthouse after an alarm was activated. They told deputies they were contracted to check security and break into the building. Dallas County officials said they had no knowledge of this plan.

Investigators said Demercurio and Wynn were identified on surveillance video during a similar incident at the Polk County Courthouse last Monday. No charges have been filed so far, but the two sheriff departments are working closely on the case.

The suspects will be back the Dallas County Courthouse on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.