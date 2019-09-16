Murphy’s Law: Loss Stings for Cyclones, and It’s Okay to Admit That

Posted 12:23 am, September 16, 2019, by

In this week's Murphy's Law commentary, Keith Murphy says Matt Campbell has raised the standard of Iowa State football, so there's no need for Campbell to say he'd have same feeling if Cyclones won.

