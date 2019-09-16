× Ottumwa Couple Charged With Child Endangerment After Young Girl Found Alone

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa couple is charged with child endangerment after police found a little girl alone and unsupervised.

Faith Knedler, 19, and Colby Rysdam, 22, are charged with one count of child endangerment.

Police found Knedler’s daughter left alone in the 300 block of N. Court Street at 9:50 a.m. Monday. Officers were unable to determine where the child lived or who was responsible for her care, so they released the child’s picture on social media. Shortly after, relatives of the child contacted police. Officers determined she lived at a home in the 300 block of N. Court Street with Knedler, Rysdam and Rysdam’s toddler son.

The City of Ottumwa Health Department is also evaluating the sanitary conditions of the home.