Sports Betting Numbers In, Prairie Meadows Leads Iowa Casinos in Wagers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa saw close to $146,000 in tax revenue after the first month of legalized sports betting.

That’s according to the first report released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The report also shows more than $8.5 million of wagers were placed at 13 participating casinos.

Altoona’s Prairie Meadows Casino accepted the most wagers with more than $3.4 million in bets being placed. Of those bets, more than $2.2 million was wagered online using the app.

Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs came in second place with $1.3 million in bets being placed.

The state imposes a 6.75-percent tax on casinos that take sports bets.

