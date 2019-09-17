× Ames Honors Celia Barquin Arozamena One Year After Her Murder

AMES, Iowa — Tuesday marks one year since Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena was killed.

The 22-year-old had come to study civil engineering at Iowa State University from Spain. As part of the golf team, she had been named the 2018 Female Athlete of the Year in the Big 12 conference.

Last September, Barquin Arozamena was found stabbed to death in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Collin Richards pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison last month.

This week, in her memory, the city of Ames is lighting their sculptures along U.S. Highway 30 in yellow, which was Barquin Arozamena’s favorite color.