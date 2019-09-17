× Bells Ringing Across Central Iowa Tuesday Afternoon to Honor the Constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — Exactly 232 years ago one of the most important documents in this country’s history was signed — the Constitution of the United States of America.

Tuesday, a local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter reminds us of the historic day with one big ring.

“The best way to announce anything was to ring a bell, whether it was a church bell, a town bell, whatever, ring a bell,” Susan Klein, a member of the DAR said. “That’s why we want to ring the bell for the constitution because it’s one of our really important pieces to give meaning and care to our lives.”

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. the DAR hopes there’s going to be ringing of bells all across the nation, central Iowa included. This week is Constitution Week and the DAR is sponsoring Bells Across America on Sept. 17th to remind citizens of the importance of the constitution.

It’s an annual tradition that’s been happening in our country since the 1950s, but this is the first year the Des Moines metro is officially participating.

The DAR is asking buildings, not just in downtown Des Moines, but all around central Iowa with public bells to ring the bells for two minutes at 3:00 p.m.

“I really think when you hear those bells kind of echoing throughout the city it’s going to be an uplifting thing. It will be a very proud moment for being an American,” Klein said.

Members of the local DAR chapter are meeting at the Liberty Bell Memorial east of the Iowa State Capitol to ring the replica bell. They encourage members of the public to join them.