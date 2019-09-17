× Busch Beer to Match Funds Raised by ISU Fan’s Viral Gameday Sign in Donation to Children’s Hospital

ALTOONA, Iowa – Busch Beer is working on cementing its status as the official unofficial beer of the state of Iowa after it decided to match donations to the Stead University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, collected from an Iowa State fan who was just hoping for a little extra beer money.

Carson King made a sign for ESPN’s College Gameday, which was held in Ames Saturday, asking for money to replenish his Busch Light supply. He posted his Venmo account name and the money started flowing in.

King called his parents and they came up with a plan. Keep enough for a case of Busch Light and send the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. “Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa. Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa. The wave is a huge thing now. Those kids are fighters and they deserve any chance they can get,” said King.

After King’s plan was re-tweeted to Busch Beer’s account, the company came forward Tuesday with a pledge to match the donations he receives.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

King tells our Justin Surrency, as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, he had received $8,300 sent to his Venmo account.