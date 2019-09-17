Iowa’s ‘Ninja Bug Man’ Looks Back at Incredible Season of ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tyler Smith had an unbelievable run this season on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He was one of 21 ninjas to compete in the national finals. That's not too bad for an exterminator from Johnston.

The national finals aired Monday night on NBC. Unfortunately, Smith fell near the end of the Stage 3 course and did not get a shot at the million dollar prize. Smith tells Channel 13 he got to the point where his muscles were not working any more.

Smith started training about five years ago and says it's been a slow process to get to the level he's at now.

He works out at Emerge Academy in Grimes. Smith says they train on obstacles harder than what's on American Ninja Warrior, so when they get on the show, the obstacles are routine.

You can follow his training on Instagram.