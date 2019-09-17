× Man Sets Himself on Fire at Downtown Des Moines Library

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man suffered serious burns after lighting himself on fire at the downtown Des Moines library Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m at the library located at 1100 Grand Avenue. Witnesses saw a 36-year-old man standing inside the library atrium when he doused himself in a fluid and lit himself on fire.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said bystanders quickly jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in 45 seconds. It’s a move Parizek called “heroic.”

Parizek said the man suffered serious burns and was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released the man’s name but said he has an out-of-state ID. Witnesses didn’t hear him say anything before he set himself on fire.

“I can think of one other situation where I’ve seen something like this. This is extremely unusual,” said Parizek.

Police have evacuated the library while the incident can be investigated.