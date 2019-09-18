× Dead Man Left in Wheelchair at QuikTrip Linked to Man Murdered in August

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a deceased man who was left in a wheelchair at a QuikTrip parking lot last week, and the two men who left him there were traveling to a murdered Des Moines man’s funeral when the death occurred.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the man, identified as 52-year-old Darren Jones of Storm Lake, was wheeled into the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 2300 MLK Parkway Friday morning by two men who then took off.

Jones was not wheelchair-bound and the men borrowed the wheelchair in order to move his body. Autopsy results are still pending but police believe Jones’ death was drug-related

The two men were identified by police and have been questioned. Police say Jones and the men were connected to a Des Moines man, John Belcher, who was murdered on August 31st.

The three were traveling to Belcher’s out of state funeral when Jones died.

Stanley Wofford has been charged in Belcher’s murder.