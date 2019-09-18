Former Creative Visions Employee Sentenced for Enticing Minor

Akil Jabbar (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Creative Visions employee convicted of trying to entice a minor was sentenced Wednesday.

Akil Jabbar was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison. Jabbar was found guilty of enticing a minor after he planned to meet with an underage girl for sex and provide her with drugs last November.

Jabbar worked as a victim advocate at Creative Visions, an organization geared toward helping at-risk youth, despite having a lengthy criminal record.

In a statement to the court, his victim says she is still dealing with the trauma.

“Now when people look into my eyes they don’t see the joyous girl that I used to be. They see pain, hurt, anger and exhaustion. They see what happened to me. Not who I am,” the victim said.

Jabbar will have to serve at least three years before he is eligible for parole.

He was already on probation for felony possession of a firearm when the crime occurred.

