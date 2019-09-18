× Fort Dodge Murder Trial Moved Due to Jury Tampering, Heavy Media Coverage

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The trial of a Fort Dodge man accused of killing two brothers in October of 2018 is being moved out of Webster County because the jury pool was tampered with and also knew too much about the man’s previous convictions.

Tanner King is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 37-year-old Marion T. Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic T. Rhodes. They were found dead in an alley behind 910 2nd Avenue North on Oct. 22nd, 2018.

King is also facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another man, Cletio Clark, in the same incident.

Jury selection began Monday in Webster County, but court documents say there was jury tampering, potential jurors were aware of prior criminal cases involving King, and recalled several news accounts of the case. For those reasons, among others, the judge ruled, “there was a substantial likelihood that the defendant could not receive a fair trial.”

King’s trial has now been moved to Story County. It is scheduled to begin on November 12th.