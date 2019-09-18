Iowa and ISU Athletic Departments Issue Joint Statement on Cy-Hawk Fan Behavior
IOWA — The two sides of the Cy-Hawk football rivalry say fans at both schools owe their opponent’s band more respect.
On Wednesday athletic directors Gary Barta from the University of Iowa and Jamie Pollard from Iowa State University issued a joint press release following complaints about the treatment of the UI band at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.
Barta released a statement on Monday claiming there were “inappropriate actions” towards the Iowa band by fans at Jack Trice Stadium. Pollard responded later Monday by saying Barta’s “vague press release” had tarnished the national exposure the CyHawk game received.
On Wednesday Barta and Pollard released this statement, sharing blame between fan bases:
“Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending events on their respective campuses. This includes members of the school’s marching bands. Unfortunately, both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years. Some of the conduct directed at the students in our respective marching bands recently has been rude, vulgar, and in some cases, violent. We should all feel embarrassed when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game. Each of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future. A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors. We owe it to these hardworking performers to have a safe stage on which they can showcase their spirit and talent.”