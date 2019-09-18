× Iowa and ISU Athletic Departments Issue Joint Statement on Cy-Hawk Fan Behavior

IOWA — The two sides of the Cy-Hawk football rivalry say fans at both schools owe their opponent’s band more respect.

On Wednesday athletic directors Gary Barta from the University of Iowa and Jamie Pollard from Iowa State University issued a joint press release following complaints about the treatment of the UI band at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

Barta released a statement on Monday claiming there were “inappropriate actions” towards the Iowa band by fans at Jack Trice Stadium. Pollard responded later Monday by saying Barta’s “vague press release” had tarnished the national exposure the CyHawk game received.

On Wednesday Barta and Pollard released this statement, sharing blame between fan bases: