Police: Man Who Lit Himself on Fire at Des Moines Library Has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man who lit himself on fire Tuesday at the Des Moines Public Library has died, according to Des Moines Police.

A news release sent out Wednesday morning says the man passed away around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night at University of Iowa Hospitals’ Burn Unit in Iowa City.

Des Moines police and fire personnel were called to the library at 1000 Grand Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person injured in a fire. When crews arrived they found a 36-year-old male suffering from serious and extensive burn injuries. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and later transferred to Iowa City by air ambulance.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the man intentionally poured a flammable liquid on himself and then ignited the fire inside an enclosed hallway outside of the library’s interior.

The name of the man is not being released until family members can be notified.