All Eyes are on the Roads as Flood Waters Rise for the Third Time This Year in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- It's becoming routine for Pottawattamie County Emergency Manager Doug Reed. For the third time in 2019 he is on flood watch as the Missouri River again breached levees this week.

"We got some overtopping of some of our roads again this morning all up in the Northwest part of the county as we start to take more water in from the river flooding in some of those breaches," Reed said on Thursday as he monitored the rising water.

At this point no evacuations have been ordered, but Reed isn't ruling anything out. "We put out information of folks we've got about 40 residential properties properties up in the risk area right now," says Reed, "They've been doing all their preparedness stuff getting ready take actions appropriate for them."

The river is expected to crest later this week and at a lower level than during flooding in March and May. Interstate 29 remains open in both directions along the western edge of Iowa, however a number of exits remain closed still from the March flooding.