Fort Dodge Teen Accidentally Shot and Killed by Family Member, Police Say

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department says a teenager who was found with a fatal gunshot wound earlier this month was accidentally shot by a family member.

Eighteen-year-old Daiqualis Poe was found dead from a single gunshot wound on September 10th in a Fort Dodge home. Police labeled the investigation an “accidental shooting” at the time. In a press release sent Thursday morning, police said the shot was fired by a family member. They still believe the shooting was accidental.

The shooting does remain under investigation.