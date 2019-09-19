× Grundy County Jail Inmate Dies While in Custody

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – A Grundy Center man who was arrested Wednesday on OWI and drug charges died while in the custody of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release sent Thursday says 39-year-old Ricky Sigler was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop on A Avenue, east of County Road T-37 in Grundy Center.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says he was charged with OWI 3rd offense and possession of methamphetamine 3rd offense. Sigler was booked into the county jail where he suffered a medical issue.

He was transported to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital by ambulance and became unresponsive at the hospital. Despite medical treatment, Sigler died.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Sigler’s cause of death.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, as is normal for deaths that occur in custody.