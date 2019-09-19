× Iowa 4-H Foundation Selling Central Iowa Camp

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is selling one of its camps due to rising costs and declining participation.

The cost of operating and maintaining the Clover Woods Camp’s aging infrastructure combined with decreasing use by the Iowa 4-H program, prompted the board`s decision to sell the property.

The organization says that over the last decade, only one-percent of statewide 4-H participants attended the camp in Madrid. They say it’s because youth and their families prefer camping options that are closer to home.

Proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to create a permanent endowment for the 4-H program.

The property is being broken up into 12 tracts of land and will be sold using a sealed bid process. Bids are due October 23rd. More information on the land and the bid process can be found here.