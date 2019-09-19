× Man Dies After Being Arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A 39-year-old man is dead after suffering a medical condition while in custody at the Grundy County Jail, acccording to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Sigler was arrested around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon on charges of OWI 3rd Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine in rural Grundy County. He was booked into the jail where he suffered a ‘medical issue’. He was taken by ambulance to Grundy Memorial Hospital but hospital staff were unable to save his life.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical examiner. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death. That is standard procedure whenever a person dies in police custody.