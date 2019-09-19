× More Flooding Fears in Western Iowa as Missouri River Levees Breached

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Western Iowans are preparing for their third round of flooding this year after levees breached along the Missouri River Wednesday.

One of the breaches happened near Council Bluffs. A big concern in that area is Interstate-29, which was closed for a significant amount of time this spring.

As of right 7:30 a.m. Thursday, it’s still open, but Iowa DOT officials warn it won’t be for long. They may even have to close it later on Thursday.

“If we have to, this will be the third time this year… we had an event in March and then again in late May and then here we are again in September, so it’s taking a toll on the people that live out here and also taking a toll on our crews as they’re having to respond to these incidents,” says Scott Suhr with the Iowa DOT.

The DOT has already been forced to close some entrance and exit ramps along the interstate headed south toward the Missouri border.

You can keep track of which roadways are closed at 511ia.org.