Potholes, Neighborhoods: Former State Senator Jack Hatch Pledges Fixes As He Challenges Longtime Des Moines Mayor

Des Moines, Iowa — Jack Hatch, former Des Moines state senator and 2014 Democratic candidate for governor, told Channel 13 news Thursday that he is challenging longtime Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie this November. Hatch, a real estate developer, plans to make fixing the city’s infrastructure and improving neighborhoods key parts of his campaign.

Cownie announced last Wednesday that he would run for re-election for the position that he has held since 2004.

