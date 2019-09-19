× Proceeds from Grimes Home Sale to Benefit Make-A-Wish Iowa

GRIMES, Iowa — Make-A-Wish Foundation and Frampton Homes are teaming up again for their 2020 charity home.

Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting on the brand new house in Grimes. Once sold, the proceeds will be donated towards Iowa’s Make-A-Wish mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“The Frampton’s attended our gala three or four years ago and had a few friends that were involved with the board and the organization, so our partnership organically happened,” Jennifer Woodley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa said. “We had a charity home two years ago in 2018 that sold and we enjoyed our partnership so much that we wanted to see it through another time.”

The 2018 charity home was able to donate $100,000 to Make-A-Wish. Woodley said that number was an amazing donation. The average cost right now is between $13,000-$13,500 for a single wish, so any amount of money really helps out.

“Once you hear the stories you realize it’s more than just a fun trip for a family. It’s memories, it’s motivation for these kids. It’s just a much-needed break for everyone. So after you hear these stories you realize just how important this charity is to those people,” Dani Frampton, Co-Owner of Frampton Homes said.

During the construction of the home, several Make-A-Wish kids had the opportunity to be a part of the build.

“We had a few kiddos help with installing the back panel that will be there for years to come and we also had a wish kid help with the groundbreaking. All three of their wishes were to go to Disney,” Woodley said. “I mean digging in the dirt is fun for anyone I think let alone a kiddo but to be a part of something so large and so special to the community, our organization, and also Frampton Homes and all those involved. I think it’s a neat kind of attention that they are able to have and know they have a lasting moment with this home forever is very neat as well.”

The Charity Home is located in Grimes at 1201 NW 5th Street. Frampton said she personally loves the community and thinks it’s a great place to raise a family. That’s why they chose this location to build the vibrant home.

“It’s just this fun modern flair with a hint of farmhouse. A little shiplap doesn’t hurt,” Frampton said.