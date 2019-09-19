Suspect in Des Moines Triple Murder Waives Right to Speedy Trial

Marvin Escobar-Orellana makes jail court appearance on three counts of first degree murder, July 18, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man accused of killing a mother and her two children in Des Moines in July has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Thirty-one-year-old Marvin Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Des Moines police say they were shot to death by Escobar-Orellana, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, on July 16th at a home in the 1000 block of Day Street. Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her children had been living in the basement of the home while Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on the main level.

Escobar-Orellana claimed he shot Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez in self-defense after she shot her two children. Investigators say a witness to the shootings told them otherwise and ballistic evidence also indicates Escobar-Orellana is lying.

An autopsy revealed each victim had been shot in the head twice.

Escobar-Orellana has been living under the name of Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and has been twice deported from the U.S., according to a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Court documents show earlier this week Escobar-Orellana waived his right to a speedy trial.

Back in August, the court scheduled his murder trial to begin October 28th.

