Viral Cy-Hawk GameDay Sign Nets $100K for Children's Hospital, Matching Pledges Boost Donation to $300K

ALTOONA, Iowa — The money continues to pour in to Cyclone fan Carson King’s Venmo account.

At Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game, King’s College GameDay sign read, “Busch Light supply needs replenished” and hundreds of dollars soon followed.

After deciding to keep only enough money for a case of beer and donate the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, the generosity of strangers strengthened. Donations kept coming and are now at an astonishing level.

Add to that, Bush Beer and Venmo both stepped forward with offers to match whatever King collects.

As of 1:00 Thursday afternoon, King tells Channel 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy that $100,000 has been transferred into his Venmo account.

That means the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital will see a donation of at least $300,000 – because it doesn’t look like this viral, feel-good fundraiser is slowing down any time soon.

If you want to donate, King’s Venmo account is carson-king-25.