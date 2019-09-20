15th Annual World Food and Music Festival Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For 15 years, the World Food and Music Festival in Western Gateway Park has brought different cultures together through international cuisine, live music, and performing arts.

Ninety-thousand people are expected to come through Des Moines for the festival this weekend. One-hundred and fifty of them will be celebrated during a Naturalization Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday.

"These individuals that are going to become U.S. citizens have already gone through a lot of tests and a lot of work to get to this point so it's a very special day for them where they do through the court ceremony and become U.S. citizens," World Food and Music Festival Director Colleen Murphy said.

Another big part of the festival is the food. There are more than 50 food vendors and no food item is more than $6. Each vendor is giving a $1 sample of their food. Every vendor will take cash, some will take cards, but there will be ATM's on-site.

There is live music throughout the festival and you can find a list of performers on their website www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival/.

There is free parking at the Nation Wide parking ramp and the D-Line on DART busses are always free to use.