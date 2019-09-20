High School Football Scores

Ankeny Knocks off Roosevelt 28-14 in Big Game

Posted 10:56 pm, September 20, 2019

#10 Ankeny knocks off #9 Roosevelt 28-14 in our Football Friday Big Game.  Ankeny improves to 2-2, Roosevelt falls to 3-1.

