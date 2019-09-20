#10 Ankeny knocks off #9 Roosevelt 28-14 in our Football Friday Big Game. Ankeny improves to 2-2, Roosevelt falls to 3-1.
Ankeny Knocks off Roosevelt 28-14 in Big Game
-
Top Ranked Dowling Rallies to Beat Waukee, Centennial and Roosevelt also Winners
-
Football Friday: Roosevelt, Centennial, Fort Dodge All Roll
-
Roosevelt Ready Football Enters New Era, Ready for Moore
-
Carlisle, Ankeny Advance To Regional Finals
-
Waukee, Ankeny, North Polk Advance to Girls Soccer Championships
-
-
Roosevelt Sweeps; Valley and Waukee Split
-
Traffic Backups Expected During I-35 Exit Ramp Closure in Ankeny
-
Celebration in Brass Coming ‘Back to its Roots’ in Ankeny Wednesday Night
-
WIRED: Ankeny-Centennial Rivalry Gets Extra Juice
-
Ankeny Upsets Top-Ranked Johnston
-
-
Two Men Rush into Burning Ankeny Home Looking for Family
-
Centennial Volleyball Chases More Gold
-
World Championship Chili Cook-Off Spices Up the Metro