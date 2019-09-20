× Flooding Closes I-29 North of Council Bluffs

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Flooding in western Iowa forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close I-29 Friday morning.

The DOT says there is water over I-29 north of Council Bluffs. The interstate is closed between exits 61 and 71. There is a detour in place using I-80 and I-680.

I-29 was closed for months in many areas because of flooding from the Missouri River that began back in March. This is the third round of major flooding from the Missouri River during 2019.

The DOT says it hopes the water from the flooding will recede quickly.

You can keep up with road closures due to flooding at www.511ia.org.