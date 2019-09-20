Golf Outing in Memory of Girl Who Died of Cancer Raises Money to Help Other Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People will tee off Saturday in memory of a little girl who died of cancer five years ago.

Camryn Storbeck was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010. She died in 2014. Her family hosts several events in her memory to give back to the community, including Christmas in July.

On Saturday, they will host the Princess Camryn Memorial Golf Outing. It raises money for Angels for Sam, which helps families going through cancer. The organization provides medical, living and bereavement expenses.

Angels for Sam Treasurer and Co-Founder Linda Frazier said, “If we could pay a house payment for someone for three to six months, mom could take family leave and she could be with a child, or dad, and they don`t have to worry about making a house payment. That`s a big deal.”

Check in for the Princess Camryn Memorial Golf Outing starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Willow Creek. You can make a donation to Angels for Sam by sending a check to PO Box 185, Carlisle, Iowa 50047.