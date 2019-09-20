× I-80 Crash Seriously Injures Motorcyclist East of Altoona

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash east of Altoona Friday morning.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 at mile marker 148. That’s near the truck stop rest area.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the accident and was transported to a Des Moines hospital.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

Traffic is slow in the area as they are directing one lane of traffic on to the shoulder to pass the accident site.

A detour is in place, according to the Iowa DOT.